Facebook, MTV team up for 'The Real World' return

It’s a whole new “world” for reality TV lovers.

MTV Studios is teaming up with Facebook Watch to bring back the long-running show “The Real World,” MTV said in a Wednesday news release.

Fans can expect three news seasons to come out next spring on Facebook Watch. MTV revealed “the new seasons will be native productions in Mexico, Thailand and the United States, respectively, to explore friendship, and the cultural and social environment in each.”

The channel said its production studio is producing the seasons with Bunim/Murray Productions.

“By partnering with Facebook Watch and BMP, we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world,” MTV president Chris McCarthy said in a statement.

The social media platform will also try to connect fans to participants in the show with Facebook Live, watch parties and other innovations.

"The Real World" aired 32 separate seasons on MTV between 1992 and 2017. It's the first time it will have international editions with non-U.S. cast members.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.