Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson arrested after 13-year-old son’s fatal shooting

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson has been charged after authorities say he fatally shot his 13-year-old son.

Fox News Digital can confirm Gregory Zecca, 39, was arrested Feb. 3 and now faces two charges – aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, Collier County deputies found 13-year-old Anthony Zecca dead at a Naples apartment on July 19, 2025. Deputies responded to a 911 call initially described as an "accidental" shooting, with dispatch notes stating a caller screaming, "Dad shot son."

When authorities arrived, they found Gregory performing CPR on his bleeding son.

Deputies recovered a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun from the kitchen island, which was rendered safe at the scene. A deputy noted Gregory had an empty holster on his waistband, and another witness at the scene confirmed the firearm belonged to him.

Collier County deputies arrested Zecca at the same Naples apartment where the July 2025 shooting occurred.

"This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy," Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement, according to E! News. "Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more."

"I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case."

Gregory is the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Francie Frane. The two married in 2021. Frane shares two sons with her late husband, Bob Frane.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Dog the Bounty Hunter regarding Gregory's arrest.

After the news of Anthony's death broke, a rep for Dog and his wife told TMZ: "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

