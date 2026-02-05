'Blue Bloods' star Jennifer Esposito slams Hollywood's lack of 'decency' after losing home to finance film

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Esposito is calling out Hollywood after revealing she lost the home she mortgaged to make her first feature film.

The "Blue Bloods" alum, 52, shared an emotional video on Instagram, telling followers she is being forced to move out of the house she leveraged to finance "Fresh Kills" — a critically acclaimed film she wrote, directed, produced and starred in.

"Yeah, I’m looking like a-- right now ‘cause I’ve been crying ‘cause I’m moving out of my home that I mortgaged to make my film," Esposito said.

"Fresh Kills" was released in 2024 and earned praise from critics, but Esposito made it clear that acclaim did not translate into meaningful industry support — particularly from those with power and influence.

"And then have people who are in the spotlight not be able to just throw one back and say, ‘Hey, thanks, watch this film,’" she continued. "I said to myself, ‘You know what? Nobody owes anybody anything.’ And then I thought, ‘Do we? Do we as human beings? ... I think actually we do owe each other something. We owe each other decency as human beings.’"

In the caption accompanying her post, Esposito continued to share her frustration.

"Maybe that singular question is the one to ask regarding every single issue we are facing currently," she wrote.

"Forget the systems that deliberately keep us at one another’s throats — and survival is now a basic, everyday occurrence. I’m talking as human to human. Basic human decency to another living being. That’s it. Think on that," Esposito added.

She continued to expand on her message, but shifted her focus away from Hollywood and toward what she described as a culture driven by distraction and division.

"Imagine if we all actually had one another’s backs. Systems that are meant to divide actually might fall," Esposito wrote.

"And now feel free to scroll about the best new face lift, arrest of a journalist and who else was shot," she concluded.

Fans and fellow Hollywood stars flooded her post with comments. Many praised both her work and her willingness to take personal risks in the cutthroat industry.

Debra Messing commented, "Jen, I am heartbroken for you. Your film was exquisite and I’m better for seeing it. The fact that you have to leave your home in order to give your Art to the world is maddening. Sending love and strength and appreciation."

Jerry O’Connell said, "So sorry, Jen. I WILL BE ON THE LOOKOUT. Promise!"

Don Cheadle added, "Here for you, kiddo! Ya’ll check Jennifer’s movie out. She put and puts it all on the line. A real artist in the pursuit of truth!"

