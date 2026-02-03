Comedian defiant as Minnesota venue cancels six sold-out shows after he mocked Renee Good

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota comedy club abruptly canceled six sold-out shows by comedian Ben Bankas after a viral clip of his stand-up routine — in which he mocked a woman who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent — ignited outrage.

Laugh Camp Comedy Club in St. Paul pulled the plug on Bankas’ scheduled January 30–February 1 performances after backlash erupted over jokes he made about Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis mother of three who was killed during an encounter with federal immigration authorities earlier this month.

Bankas replied bluntly to the cancellations in a recent video posted to Instagram.

He told an audience, "I just found out that my shows were canceled in Minnesota," prompting loud boos.

"F--- ’em," he added, appearing to refer to the venue.

In the caption, Bankas wrote that he is "working on a new venue and dates for the fine people of Minnesota."

His response comes after he posted an Instagram video on January 13, filmed during a show in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., just days after Good’s death.

In the clip, which has racked up more than 8.9 million views as of February 3, Bankas said, "Her last name was Good. That’s what I said after they shot her," and also referred to Good’s wife as a "dog." He also called Good "r-----ded."

Good was shot and killed on January 7 after authorities said she swerved her vehicle toward an ICE officer. Her death sparked protests in Minneapolis and beyond, intensifying scrutiny of federal agents’ use of force.

Tensions escalated further after another Minneapolis agitator, Alex Pretti, was shot and killed by federal agents on January 24. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and other local leaders have publicly criticized ICE’s actions.

As Bankas’ clip gained traction, St. Paul residents began signaling plans to protest outside his upcoming shows, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune — a development that pushed the comedy venue to cancel.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, club owner Bill Collins said the decision came after weighing escalating risks.

CELEBRITY ANTI-ICE PINS AT GOLDEN GLOBES SPARK MIXED REACTIONS ONLINE AFTER RENEE GOOD FATAL SHOOTING

"After discussions with, and concern from, public authorities, legal counsel and staff, combined with heightened threats, increasing media attention and civil disorder, we have determined the risks and related liabilities cannot be overcome," Collins said in an email.

"A small club like ours does not have the needed resources to mitigate current risks," he added. "We are obligated to place the highest priority on the safety of our guests, staff and talent, and we are left with no option but to cancel."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bankas and Collins for comment.

Collins, who has operated the club since 2007, told the Tribune the cancellations could cost him roughly $17,000. He also said Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which represents Bankas, is demanding full compensation for the canceled shows because the comedian was prepared to perform.

According to Collins, CAA has also barred its other clients from booking the club until the dispute is resolved.

Bankas was born in Toronto and is now based in Austin, Texas.

He hosts YouTube’s "The Tanakas Show," which his website says reaches more than 10,000 monthly listeners.