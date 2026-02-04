Dean Cain exposes industry 'blacklist' attempt over his conservative values and principles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Dean Cain is calling out what he describes as an attempted blacklisting by the entertainment industry.

Cain took to social media this week to share a screenshot of an email apparently sent from an employee of GalaxyCon, a company that organizes fan conventions, that explained why they wouldn't be working with him: a difference in "values."

"In regard to Dean Cain, although I have a soft spot in my heart because he sent me an autographed postcard in the mail when I was like 10 years old, GalaxyCon’s values don’t align with Dean," the message read.

"[Redacted] also reaches out to us quite often, but we are also going to pass on him."

GalaxyCon is a festival of fandom featuring celebrities, artists, writers, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, creators, wrestlers, fan groups and panelists, according to its website.

Cain pushed back publicly, accusing the convention of using vague "values" language to justify what he described as ideological blacklisting.

"This is how they try to blacklist…" he shared on X, adding an eye-roll emoji.

He then challenged GalaxyCon leadership to explain exactly what beliefs allegedly disqualified him from appearing at its events.

"What are the ‘values’ that I hold that are not aligned with GalaxyCon’s values?" Cain said. "Please be specific, Sarah + GalaxyCon. (Other celebrity name redacted by me)."

Cain said he does not fault Sarah, GalaxyCon’s vice president of talent, personally, describing her as a messenger rather than the ultimate decision-maker.

"I don’t blame Sarah for being the messenger here," Cain said. "The owner of GalaxyCon is named Mike Broder. I’d love to hear his explanation re: my values."

That explanation, Cain said, eventually came after he spoke directly with Broder.

"Spoke with Mike — appreciate the conversation," Cain said. "We agreed to disagree on certain things — but it turns out, our values aren’t so far apart."

Cain said the exchange reinforced his belief that conversation — not exclusion — is the way forward.

"I encourage folks to speak with each other, even when they disagree on some things — and the world will be a better place," Cain said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cain and Broder for comment.

The actor’s comments come after he fired back at Ethan Hawke, who recently suggested America is no longer a free country for celebrities.

"Try being a conservative, pal," Cain wrote on X after Hawke said that expressing himself publicly now comes with consequences he has never felt before. Hawke claimed the atmosphere in America has fundamentally changed.