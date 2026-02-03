Kelly Clarkson ends Emmy-winning talk show to focus on kids after ex-husband’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson announced the end of her daytime talk show after seven seasons.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Feb. 2, the 43-year-old singer announced her popular talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," will come to an end after its seventh season.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York," the statement began. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons."

She continued by expressing how "grateful and honored" she is "to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for" and to "all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us" on the show.

Most of all, she thanked "all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

"Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,'" she wrote. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

Clarkson shares two children — River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9 — with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who she was married to for about seven years, from October 2013 to June 2020.

Blackstock died in August 2025 at the age of 48, following a battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

While she is stepping away from the talk show, she promises fans that "this isn't a goodbye" and they'll still be seeing her out and about.

"I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on 'The Voice' from time to time … you never know where I might show up next," she wrote. "But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."

Fans and famous faces alike showed support for the singer's decision in the comments section, with one writing: "Love you ❤️ do what’s best for you and your family, and we will always support you."

Carnie Wilson also showed her love, writing "We love you ... I'm hoping for one more appearance with you sweetie... I'm so lucky to have baked with you, sing with you, talk with you!!! You're the best!!!! ❤️" and Olivia Munn commented a series of heart emojis.

During her time on the air, Clarkson won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four for best daytime talk series and four for best talk show host.

