Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew leaves royal mansion ‘in dead of night’ after compromising Epstein photos surface: expert

Three newly released images show Andrew on all fours over unidentified clothed woman as Thames Valley Police assess 2010 allegations

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had money and sex in common: author

Royal author Andrew Lownie has written an explosive new book titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

King Charles III’s disgraced brother was kicked out sooner than expected.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor vacated his 30-room mansion Monday night and is now staying at Wood Farm, a temporary home on the Sandringham estate, the BBC reported. The former prince is expected to move to Marsh Farm, another residence on the same property that is currently undergoing renovations.

Buckingham Palace told the outlet that the former Duke of York was expected to move in "early 2026." However, reports suggest his departure was expedited following the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files, which included photos of the 65-year-old on all fours over an unidentified woman lying on her back. The woman is fully clothed in all three photos, and her face has been obscured.

ANDREW FACES FINAL HUMILIATION AS KING CHARLES ERASES ROYAL LEGACY COMPLETELY WITH 'NOT MUCH SYMPATHY': EXPERT

Ex-Prince Andrew in royal regalia looking upset as he walks outside.

Ex-Prince Andrew is seen departing Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London, England. The former Duke of York vacated Royal Lodge on Feb. 2, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Prince William has long wanted Andrew as far away from Windsor as absolutely possible," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking together in front of a black car.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive ahead of an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, at Lambeth Palace on Feb. 5, 2026, in London. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

"Andrew’s original departure was scheduled to be around Easter, but it was instead brought forward in the dead of night. The ousting is further confirmation of Andrew’s diminished status as a ‘persona non grata.’ There is no coming back for him."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looking at the camera as he kneels next to an unidentified woman.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was featured in three new photos from the recent Epstein files drop. (Department of Justice)

There is mounting pressure for the fallen prince to give evidence to the U.S. over his relationship with the late convicted sex offender. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also called on Andrew to testify before Congress.

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW, JEFFREY EPSTEIN HAD ‘MONEY AND SEX’ IN COMMON: AUTHOR

Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein had ‘money and sex’ in common: author Video

"It is no surprise that Andrew has departed in darkness," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"His former home, Royal Lodge, is in public view, and timing is critical. King Charles is aware it is highly unlikely the media frenzy will subside, and Andrew could be facing a police investigation. Temporarily, staying at Wood Farm allows scrutiny of Andrew to play out behind closed doors, away from prying eyes."

A black and white picture of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over an unidentified woman.

Andrew can be seen kneeling over an unidentified woman in the photos. (Department of Justice)

"King Charles is exasperated with the fallout," Chard claimed. "He’s putting on a brave face."

A moving truck outside Royal Lodge.

A storage van leaves the gates of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following his move to the Sandringham estate on Feb. 4, 2026, in Windsor, England.  (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Andrew appears in three newly released photos from the latest batch of files made public by the Department of Justice in connection with the investigation into Epstein, who died in custody in 2019.

Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor knelt over an unidentified woman while resting his hand on her stomach.

Andrew knelt over an unidentified woman while resting his hand on her stomach. (Department of Justice)

Two of the photos, released Jan. 30, show Andrew crouched on the ground with his hand resting on the woman’s stomach as he looks down at her. A third shows him on his knees with his hands on either side of her body while looking directly at the camera.

A moving drunk being followed by a car in Norfolk following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's move.

A cement lorry under escort uses the private lane to Wood Farm, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is staying on Feb. 5, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk.  (Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Additional context, including where and when the photos were taken, was not provided by the Department of Justice. The newly released files also include email exchanges between Epstein and a contact listed as "The Duke," which is believed to refer to Andrew.

People magazine reported that Thames Valley Police is assessing claims related to events said to have taken place at Royal Lodge in 2010.

An aerial view of Royal Lodge.

The entrance gates and gatehouse to Royal Lodge are seen in Windsor Great Park on Oct. 25, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes," Thames Valley Police told the outlet in a statement. "We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures."

A sign for Marsh Farm in Sandringham.

This photo shows an entrance to Marsh Farm, the future residence of Britain's former Prince Andrew, just down the road from the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England on Feb. 5, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

"We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward. At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client."

A lawyer told the BBC on Jan. 31 that his client was allegedly sent to the U.K. by Epstein in 2010 to have sex with Andrew at Royal Lodge when she was in her 20s. The lawyer also claimed his client was later given a tour of Buckingham Palace. She is the first woman to publicly allege an encounter with the late queen’s son at a royal residence, People reported.

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell found in the Justice Department's latest release of Epstein files.

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell was found in the Justice Department's release of Epstein files. (Department of Justice)

The lawyer, Brad Edwards, also represented Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was 17. Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was forced to have sex with the disgraced duke three times. The case was settled out of court in 2022, with Andrew admitting no wrongdoing.

An area view of the road leading to Wood Farm in the U.K.

The private lane to Wood Farm next to the church where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is staying, pictured on Feb. 5, 2026, in Sandringham, Norfolk.  (Martin Pope/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old died in 2025. Her posthumous memoir, published in October, reiterated her claims.

"Andrew allegedly had women meeting him at Buckingham Palace regularly," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

A young Prince Andrew standing in front of a helicopter.

The former Prince Andrew earned the nicknames "Randy Andy" and "The Playboy Prince" over the years before his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein came to light. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"They were allegedly waved through without checks on Andrew’s order. So, a woman possibly meeting him at Royal Lodge could have potentially been addressed in the same way. According to my sources, there were also regular events promoting businesses at Royal Lodge, so it’s going to be very complicated for the police to differentiate the comings and goings."

An aerial view of a road leading to Wood Farm in the U.K.

The private drive to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is staying pictured on Feb. 4, 2026. Andrew's father, Prince Philip, primarily lived at Wood Farm following his retirement from royal life in 2017 until his death in 2021. (Martin Pope/Getty Images)

There are also newly uncovered emails that include correspondence from Epstein’s confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell. In them, she appeared to discuss the existence of the infamous photograph showing Andrew with his arm around Giuffre in London.

"In 2001, I was in London when [redacted] met several friends of mine, including Prince Andrew," read a 2015 statement that appeared to be from Maxwell, the BBC reported.

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"A photograph was taken as I imagine she wanted to show it to friends and family," read the email, which was signed by "G Maxwell." 

According to the outlet, Maxwell said she was not aware of "anything improper" happening at her home.

An aerial view of Marsh Farm at Sandringham in the U.K.

This photo shows a general view of Marsh Farm, the expected future residence of Britain's former Prince Andrew, just down the road from the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England on Feb. 5, 2026. The property is near Wood Farm where he is currently staying. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

The outlet reported that the email appears in Epstein’s estate files as a draft statement. Both Andrew and Maxwell said they believed the photo was fake.

Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, told the BBC’s "Newsnight" on Feb. 4, "This is a very vindicating moment for Virginia."

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"It truly does vindicate Virginia," he said. "She was not lying this entire time."

King Charles wearing a beige coat holding an umbrella on a rainy day in the U.K.

King Charles III meets members of the public during a walkabout on Feb. 5, 2026, in Dedham, Essex, England.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Andrew has no standing within the royal family, and that is not expected to change.

"He has indeed left Royal Lodge, but his body language when out riding and driving still attracts attention," Fitzwilliams explained. "His departure, which the king could not legally force, was nonetheless the result of public, press and parliamentary outrage as more compromising material involving his links with Epstein had surfaced."

A close-up of Prince Andrew in formal wear walking next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

In this undated photo, the former Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell are seen at Ascot. At Ascot. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Andrew announced in October that he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace confirmed later that month that the king had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."

KING CHARLES KICKED ANDREW OUT BUT CAN’T REMOVE DISGRACED EX-ROYAL FROM LINE OF SUCCESSION: EXPERTS

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looking concerned and serious outside a church wearing black.

According to reports, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has left Royal Lodge, where they lived together. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The decision followed Andrew’s initial step back from public life in 2019 after his BBC interview, in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s former wife, has also moved out of Royal Lodge. The former Duchess of York, who divorced Andrew in 1996, had continued living with him at the property. She was also mentioned in the latest Epstein files release, but has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

