Trump calls Nicki Minaj 'a winner' as rapper defies Hollywood mold

Nicki Minaj officially gained a fan in Donald Trump.

While walking the red carpet at the premiere of the new film, "Melania," President Donald Trump spoke with Fox News Digital about the 43-year-old rapper.

"Nicki Minaj is fantastic. She's a terrific person," he said. "She was so nice, and she understands, you know, what we're doing with the Trump accounts. We're helping children grow up where they're 18 years old. They're going to have a lot of money. They're gonna be rich. And she got it. She's been a supporter from the beginning. And I think Nicki Minaj is a winner. Fantastic."

"Melania" follows the first lady, Melania Trump, ahead of the 2025 presidential inauguration, highlighting how she prepared to transition into the role for a second time. The film premiered in theaters globally on Friday, Jan. 30.

When speaking about what it was like having cameras follow her around while filming the movie, Melania said she almost didn't notice they were there.

"It was my intense schedule, so it was like almost cameras were not there," she said. "They followed me and, as you can imagine, they cannot do double takes because of all the security and very fast tempo. So I think people will enjoy the movie."

When it comes to his wife, President Trump said the film is "a confirmation more than anything else," that his wife is a "very smart woman" who "comes from another part of the world, but understands this country" and the world "very well."

President Trump and Minaj previously appeared together at the U.S. Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit, and were later photographed holding hands while posing for photos. When speaking at the summit, Minaj called herself the president's "number one fan."

"Well, I don't know what to say, but I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan," Minaj told the crowd at the summit. "And that's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told Fox News Digital "it was pretty surreal" to have the "Super Bass" singer in the Oval Office, adding that "she's a lot of fun."

"She told him that herself in the oval, and she walked out with a big Trump cap on and gold and glittery, and it matched her outfit, it was perfect, it's a great arrangement," he told Fox News Digital about Minaj's statement.

"She was there in a historic moment," he said. "I grabbed her shoulder on the way out, and I said, 'Nicki, you know you can never repeat anything you saw or heard here today,' And she said, 'Well, you know. You know, it."

Minaj first spoke out in support of President Trump in November 2025, praising him for bringing awareness to the massacre of Christians in Nigeria.

Following a Truth Social post by the president stating the United States is ready to protect the Christians in Nigeria, Minaj tweeted about the killings, adding, "Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously."

She later shared excitement when the official White House TikTok account used the viral mashup of her song "Beez in the Trap" and "What's Up?" by 4 Non Blondes for one of their videos. The video featured President Trump and Melania during various engagements.

"The President & First Lady of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Minaj wrote on X when sharing the video. "Barbz, idk which one of you uploaded this to the white house TikTok but just know unlimited backstage GAG CITY FOR LIFE."

