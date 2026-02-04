Chris Harrison sparks mixed reactions over 'traditional marriage' dating show casting call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Harrison sparked controversy Wednesday for a seemingly innocent request posted on social media.

The former "Bachelor" host shared a casting call for his followers on Instagram that included a few specific requests.

"A prominent streaming service is casting single men and women (21+) who want a traditional, marriage-minded partnership built on commitment and shared values," the casting call read. "We're looking for singles who believe in clear roles, long-term commitment, and building a life together – and who are dating with real intention."

Critics flocked to Harrison's post with questions and criticism about the premise of the new show, where he boasted, "It's time to help people find love again."

"The fantasy suite: the bachelorettes give up their voting rights, credit cards and dignity," one user wrote, while another noted, "I'm sorry this is giving MAGA."

"Traditional marriage????? Why are we reverting back to 1920?" one fan asked. "This is really icky," another Instagram user simply stated, while one follower asked, "So do you not like gay people or just women’s rights?"

While many were outraged by the casting call, a number of followers supported Harrison's new quest.

"It's so weird to me that people are so triggered by the concept of a traditional marriage," one user wrote. "Husband and wife loving each other, staying true to each other, having children, enjoying life together. Oh no, so terrible. We can't have that."

"It’s really sad how many people in these comments do not know what a traditional marriage is and how wonderful it is," one fan said.

"LOVE THIS!!! Everyone hating in the comments is just deluded into thinking traditional marriage is oppressive when it’s truly the most freeing and joy-filled union," another user quipped.

Representatives for Harrison did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Harrison's return to television is years in the making. The reality TV host led "The Bachelor" and a handful of spinoff series for 19 years before he was ousted from his role in 2021.

The father of two left the show after he was accused of defending "Bachelor" winner Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an antebellum-themed party in college during an interview with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first Black bachelorette.

Jesse Palmer stepped in as the new "Bachelor" host that September.

Two years after he left the show, Harrison broke his silence on the unexpected exit from "The Bachelor" franchise.

During the premiere episode of his podcast , the former dating show host revealed how his departure deeply impacted his health.

"I was sick to my stomach. I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t eat. I was scared to death, not of my job but of my family – my fiancée [Lauren Zima]… I worried about my kids…" Harrison said on his first episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison."

"I’m a bit of an empath, and I am very loyal to a fault, and I am a team player."

He added, "I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative – whether it had to do with race or anything."