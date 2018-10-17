Fran Drescher in talks with Cardi B about casting rapper in ‘Nanny’ reboot

Cardi B’s meteoric rise to fame could land the rapper her first TV role.

The “Bodak Yellow” performer caught the eye of Fran Drescher who has expressed interest in casting her as Fran Fine's daughter in a reboot of the hit 90s sitcom “The Nanny.”

In an interview with Extra, Drescher revealed that she is in talks with Cardi’s camp about the idea of forging the unlikely pairing which she says came the result of Cardi’s tribute to her during Milan’s Fashion Week.

“She started it because she kind of paid homage to me, putting our pictures side by side when she was wearing animal print and it was me in animal from 'The Nanny' and that just went viral,” Drescher said. “That got my creative juices going.”

“[I’m] talking to her representation,” she explained. “It’s really getting me excited. It’s fresh and it could be super fun.”

Drescher noted that fans of “The Nanny” continue to love Fran Fine’s eclectic high-pitched voice and likened it to Cardi’s voice, calling it “funny,” and saying she would be “great” as her daughter.

“She’s got a funny voice, too,” she added. “What kind of a great mother/daughter would we be? Amazing, I think.”

“The Nanny” was a television staple in the 1990s running from 1993 to 1999 on CBS and in an interview Drescher gave to PeopleTV’s “Chatter” earlier this month, she appeared upbeat about the prospect of reviving the cult classic with co-creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacob.

“I’m totally down with doing it,” she said. “I don’t know what is going on with some of these networks out there because they do not seem to be hip to the fact that there’s an obsession amongst millennials for the show and moi!”

“We’re talking about it. Peter and I are talking about it,” Drescher said in June. “We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet.”