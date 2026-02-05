Comedian Steve Treviño believes Hollywood rejects him for promoting 'family, God and country'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Steve Treviño opened up about how he believes Hollywood has turned its back on him due to his conservative values, including his promotion of family, faith and country.

During a Wednesday appearance on the "Like A Farmer" podcast, the 48-year-old comic questioned why he was not offered another Netflix deal after his 2024 stand-up special "Steve Treviño: Simple Man," which premiered in March 2024, ranked near the top of the platform’s comedy charts.

"Hollywood does not like us," he said. "Hollywood does not want anything to do with us. And it’s unfortunate, right?"

Treviño noted that the material in his special focused on his family life, his marriage, parenting and his faith. He said the lack of follow-up from Netflix surprised him given how the special performed relative to others released around the same time. Netflix does not publicly release detailed viewership data, but Treviño said his special ranked among the platform’s top comedy offerings that debuted that year.

"I was top five, numbers-wise," he said. "I beat 35 of them. All the ones that I beat are getting offers again — I did not get another one."

According to Treviño, dozens of stand-up specials were released during the same period, and several comedians whose projects performed worse by comparison were offered additional deals. The Texas native explained that the discrepancy led him to question whether ideology, rather than performance, played a role.

"You have to ask why," Treviño said. "I don’t care if you like me or not — sell tickets. The numbers are the numbers."

Treviño said he believes his emphasis on traditional values may have put him at odds with the entertainment industry.

"I promote family. I promote God. I promote loving this country," he said.

During his podcast appearance, Treviño also recalled another experience with Amazon that he said reinforced his concerns. He described being asked to remove a moment from a project in which he thanked U.S. military members.

"They said, ‘Can Steve not thank the troops at the end? It’s too political,'" Treviño said. "And I’m like, how is thanking the men and women who serve political?"

"So you have to wonder — is it because I’m conservative?" he said. "Is it because I love this country? Is it because I promote family? Is it because I promote God?"

Treviño did not point to any explicit explanation for the lack of offers, but said he has struggled to find another reason aside from his values.

"It has to be," he said. "I don’t know what else. The numbers are the numbers."

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Netflix and Amazon Prime for comment.

Treviño’s comments come amid ongoing debates about politics and ideology in Hollywood, particularly as several comedians and entertainers have publicly accused the industry of sidelining voices they believe fall outside mainstream cultural norms.

Despite his frustrations, Treviño explained that he is continuing to build his career independently, relying on touring and engaging with fans directly rather than waiting for another major streaming deal. He also shared that he is developing new projects, including a sitcom called "Travel Ball" about youth travel baseball as well and an animated show.

"Stand-up’s what pays the bills," Treviño said. "And if Netflix doesn’t want to give us another offer, we’ll figure it out again. We always do."

Treviño said that he is also working on another stand-up special and its material continues to reflect the same themes that have defined his career, regardless of whether it finds a home on a major streaming platform.

"I’m proud of it," he said. "It promotes family, promotes God, promotes love for this country — and we’ll see where it lands."