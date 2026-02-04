Nicki Minaj accuses California Gov. Newsom of 'trying to be Trump' in scathing interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nicki Minaj, who has recently been a vocal critic of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, accused him in a new interview of trying to be like President Donald Trump, referring to recent social media posts of the governor’s that emulate the president's frank style.

"With Newscum, it's the fact that with everything you said, but then having the audacity to be playing on Twitter, obsessed with Trump, trying to be Trump, trying to be funny when it's not, and then wanting to roll around in the mud with female rappers or whomever and completely missing the plot," Minaj told Katie Miller on her podcast this week.

Many of Minaj’s online attacks have been over the governor’s support of transgender children.

"Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids," Minaj wrote on social media late last year. "Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored."

She suggested to Miller that Newsom would be better off not trying to compete with Trump.

"But President Trump is already the president, get it?" she said as if speaking directly to Newsom. "He's already done it twice. He's won. Good. OK. Meanwhile, you are embarking on what – a journey that will end up being a big huge failure for him."

The "Tukoh Taka" singer said the governor still doesn’t "seem to grasp the fact that these jokes that you're making are only funny to your assistant, you know, the weirdo little guy that calls Black women stupid h--s and stuff."

Newsom’s assistant responded to one of Minaj’s slams on social media last year by posting a picture of a Nicki Minaj T-shirt in the trash. He captioned the image: "Stupid H--," a reference to her 2012 song of the same name.

She claimed that "no one cares" about Newsom’s rhetoric online, "and he's making a fool out of himself like when he went all the way to another country to speak ill of the country and the president. We would never want someone like that to be our president. Americans are so big on loyalty and that just showed us all you do not have a loyal bone in your body and no one is going to vote for you."

Newsom spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last month, expressing his concerns that "freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech" are all under attack because of the Trump administration.

"They’re censoring historical facts, they’re rewriting history," he added, also claiming that the administration had canceled an earlier event the governor was supposed to speak at.

Minaj went on to say that he had failed to respond to her when she asked for his office’s help "on Twitter about swatting calls that were happening that were clearly a part of their extended smear campaign. And he completely ignored it, right? And next thing you know, he's on there flapping his gums about female rap stuff and trying to get in women's business. So I had to. I had to show him who's boss on Twitter."

Newsom has only responded to her tirade of social media attacks once.

In December, he posted a mashup of videos and images of Trump, including with Jeffrey Epstein, set to Meghan Thee Stallion’s Minaj diss track "HISS."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom’s office for comment.