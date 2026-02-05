King Charles reportedly jeered over Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein ties during official Essex visit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles III was jeered repeatedly Thursday over his younger brother’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein during an official visit to Essex, where the monarch met with residents to support the community, according to local media.

The incident occurred just hours before dozens of flyers depicting former Prince Andrew were briefly scattered around the village of Dedham ahead of the royal visit, The Times reported. The image appears to be a copy of a photo the Department of Justice released Friday, showing the ex-Duke of York kneeling over a woman lying on the floor.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently evicted from the Royal Lodge, has long faced widespread scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Footage of the incident shows King Charles greeting dozens of residents when one man shouted at him, asking whether the monarch had urged police to investigate his disgraced brother, according to The Times.

"Have you pressurized the police into investigating Andrew?" the man asked.

Despite the callouts during the walkabout, King Charles did not appear to respond, continuing down the line of people and shaking hands, the outlet said.

The U.S. Sun identified one of the hecklers as 73-year-old Richard Gadd.

Two officers reportedly removed him from the scene, where he then told authorities, "If you don’t think these people need justice, then I’m sorry."

He emphasized that, while the royal visit was meant to be a joyful occasion, he had to ask, "because this is the only way to make it clear to people that Andrew should not be let off," the U.S. Sun added.

"I think Andrew should be investigated. He shouldn’t be above the law," he noted.

Another woman, a reporter who stood behind the crowd greeting King Charles, also shouted a question about Andrew, according to the Times. She reportedly asked whether King Charles would help the investigation into Epstein, but was then met with groans from the crowd.

Prior to the visit, dozens of pieces of paper bearing black-and-white images of Andrew were reportedly scattered on the ground the night before, with the words saying, "The Royal family should not be above the law," written on the back.

Locals and officials cleared them away hours before the King and Queen arrived, scrubbing the pavement to remove soggy remnants left by the rain, The U.S. Sun said.