King Charles reportedly jeered over Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein ties during official Essex visit

Richard Gadd, 73, was reportedly removed by officers after confronting the monarch over Prince Andrew's Jeffrey Epstein ties

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich breaks down the royal family drama on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

King Charles III was jeered repeatedly Thursday over his younger brother’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein during an official visit to Essex, where the monarch met with residents to support the community, according to local media.

The incident occurred just hours before dozens of flyers depicting former Prince Andrew were briefly scattered around the village of Dedham ahead of the royal visit, The Times reported. The image appears to be a copy of a photo the Department of Justice released Friday, showing the ex-Duke of York kneeling over a woman lying on the floor. 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently evicted from the Royal Lodge, has long faced widespread scrutiny over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Footage of the incident shows King Charles greeting dozens of residents when one man shouted at him, asking whether the monarch had urged police to investigate his disgraced brother, according to The Times. 

EX-PRINCE ANDREW ENTANGLED IN EPSTEIN'S 'HOUSE OF HORRORS' TRIGGERS NEW NIGHTMARE FOR PRINCE WILLIAM: EXP

king charles shakes hands during city visit

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet members of the community during a visit to Dedham, near the city of Colchester, eastern England on February 5, 2026 (Arthur Edwards / POOL / AFP)

"Have you pressurized the police into investigating Andrew?" the man asked. 

Despite the callouts during the walkabout, King Charles did not appear to respond, continuing down the line of people and shaking hands, the outlet said. 

The U.S. Sun identified one of the hecklers as 73-year-old Richard Gadd.

EX-PRINCE ANDREW ASKED TO TESTIFY BY HOUSE DEMOCRATS IN ONGOING JEFFREY EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looking at the camera as he kneels next to an unidentified woman.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was featured in new photos from a recent Epstein files drop. (Department of Justice)

Two officers reportedly removed him from the scene, where he then told authorities, "If you don’t think these people need justice, then I’m sorry."

He emphasized that, while the royal visit was meant to be a joyful occasion, he had to ask, "because this is the only way to make it clear to people that Andrew should not be let off," the U.S. Sun added. 

"I think Andrew should be investigated. He shouldn’t be above the law," he noted. 

Another woman, a reporter who stood behind the crowd greeting King Charles, also shouted a question about Andrew, according to the Times. She reportedly asked whether King Charles would help the investigation into Epstein, but was then met with groans from the crowd.  

ANDREW FACES FINAL HUMILIATION AS KING CHARLES ERASES ROYAL LEGACY COMPLETELY WITH 'NOT MUCH SYMPATHY': EXPERT

King Charles III and Queen Camilla walking with umbrellas

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet members of the public during a walkabout on February 5, 2026 in Dedham, Essex, England (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

Prior to the visit, dozens of pieces of paper bearing black-and-white images of Andrew were reportedly scattered on the ground the night before, with the words saying, "The Royal family should not be above the law," written on the back.

newspaper depicting photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on top of girl

In this photo illustration, the front page of The Sun on Sunday newspaper with an image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen on February 05, 2026 in London, England. Three million new documents were released by the United States Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. (Ming Yeung)

Locals and officials cleared them away hours before the King and Queen arrived, scrubbing the pavement to remove soggy remnants left by the rain, The U.S. Sun said. 

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

