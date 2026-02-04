Dave Coulier never wanted to be 'poster boy for cancer' as he reveals double remission

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dave Coulier didn't ask to be the "poster boy for cancer."

Coulier revealed he is in remission after battling two cancer diagnoses in the last two years. The 66-year-old TV star underwent 35 rounds of targeted radiation in December to battle the disease.

"It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure," the "Full House" star admitted during an appearance on "Good Morning America." "I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been."

Coulier shared his story because he feels like he can help people. "I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me," he explained. "But now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms. Talk to your doctors and get ahead of this."

"Even though I'm in remission, I feel like cancer's always in the rearview mirror behind me. ‘Ehh, you trying to pass me here?’ So early detection really means everything," he added, encouraging people to get the tests done.

Doctors diagnosed Coulier with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer in October 2025, a discovery made just months after celebrating his recovery from non-Hodgkin lymphoma .

During Coulier's six-month check-up and PET scans, doctors discovered a flare-up had returned as an enlarged tumor. The actor believed the tumor was caused by his lymphoma, but later found out the two cancers were unrelated.

"It turns out, if I hadn’t had that PET scan, then they wouldn’t have had this early of a detection, and I’d have been in [...] a world of pain soon," he told People of his second diagnosis. "So as weird as this sounds, I’m now actually thankful for the first cancer, because it helped me detect this second one."

The comedian was initially diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2024.

Coulier headed to the doctor after suffering from an upper respiratory infection caused by major swelling in his lymph nodes.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back, and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and it's called B cell, and it's very aggressive,'" he previously told People.

Facing one of the toughest battles of his life, Coulier opened up about the unexpected toll of radiation treatment – and the mindset that helped him push through.

"[Radiation] has totally different side effects. It can steal parts of your life away from you, psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically," he said on "Good Morning America." "And I wasn't going to allow cancer to do that. I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me. And that helps."

Coulier revealed he got through some of the hardest times with his wife by his side, as well as "Full House" co-star John Stamos.

"John flew into Michigan, came and visited us, and made me laugh. He's my brother. He wore a bald cap and when he came around the corner dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. He got COVID while he was staying with us, so we were like two fifth graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie talkies. We're very mature!"

