Eva Mendes says her desire to return to acting is 'coming back'

Eva Mendes may return to the screen sooner rather than later.

The 46-year-old star hasn't appeared on screen since 2014's "Lost River," and for two years before that, her resume was relatively light.

However, it seems the acting bug may have once again bitten Mendes, as she told The Sunday Morning Herald that after a few years at home with her kids, she's coming around to the idea of heading back to work.

The "Hitch" star shares Esmerelda, 6, and Amanda, 4, with husband Ryan Gosling.

"I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them – and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice," the actress said. "I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."

While she's loved her time at home with the little ones, Mendes admitted that life in quarantine has been tough.

"Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests," she said with a laugh. "We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!"

Despite the tough times, Mendes and Gosling, 39, are keeping a positive attitude.

"When we feel like we’re just 'in it,' like all parents do during these times, we remind ourselves that these are the good times because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now," said the actress.

Mendes previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what could draw her back to Hollywood.

"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme," she told the outlet. "There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all."

In fact, her ambitions are relatively specific.

"So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney,'" she explained. "That's all that's left."

However, don't expect to see the "Holy Motors" actress starring as a princess any time soon.

"I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl," shared the star. "I'm more of the Ursula type... I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun."

Another project she said she'd be happy to join: A sequel to "Hitch."

"You know what? It's time for a Hitch 2. Will [Smith, star of the film], let's do this. Hitch 2," she said.