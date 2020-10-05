Eva Mendes says she’d ‘rather be home’ with Ryan Gosling ‘than anywhere else’

Eva Mendes gushed about her life at home with Ryan Gosling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless of recommendations to limit travel, Mendes, 46, revealed that she prefers it that way.

The “Hitch” actress shared a throwback photo of herself running on the beach on Sunday.

EVA MENDES REVEALS WHY SHE DOESN’T SHARE IMAGES OF RYAN GOSLING AND HER KIDS

Mendes joked that she “went for a run on the beach this morning” before revealing she didn’t and that the photo was “taken at least 15 years ago.”

She added: “Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

"You need to tell Ryan to get you out more," one person commented.

Mendes responded, "No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world."

EVA MENDES POSTS RARE VIDEO OF PARTNER RYAN GOSLING FROM SET OF MOVIE THEY MET ON

The parents to daughters Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4, are notoriously private about their home life.

Mendes and Gosling, 39, have been together since 2011, having met while working on the film “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

In April, the actress opened up in the comments section of an Instagram post about her decision not to post images of their daughters or discuss her relationship.

EVA MENDES ON BEING STAY-AT-HOME MOM: ‘NOBODY TOLD ME IT WAS GONNA REALLY BE A JOB’

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Mendes told a fan.

"I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent," she continued. "And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent.”

Mendes concluded: "As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private."