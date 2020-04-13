Erin Foster defends herself after taking heat for wedding-themed Instagram post amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Erin Foster isn't backing down.

On Monday, the "Barely Famous" star shared a photo from her wedding on Instagram, depicting herself in her white gown with now-husband Simon Tikhman.

In the caption, Foster, 37, wrote, "Not to brag, but what a time to have already had your wedding."

COUNTRY STAR LARRY GATLIN WEIGHS IN ON HOW CORONAVIRUS COULD IMPACT TOURS FOLLOWING PANDEMIC

The caption was in reference to weddings that have had to be canceled or postponed in recent weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Foster received backlash from fans in the comments of the post.

"Ouch. Lots of couples are really struggling right now. Not only have I had to postpone by wedding, but I also don’t have the luxury to see or quarantine with my fiancé," wrote one user. "We are both physicians. I work in Canada and he works in America. I look to your posts as comic relief, something to distract me from the stresses of my job, from being unable to see my partner, and also from the heart break of postponing my wedding and not knowing when it will happen. Please re consider this post."

"You don’t understand the heart ache of having to postpone your wedding you’ve been planning a year for," wrote another. "It’s no fun."

"Money can't buy you class," one follower wrote.

ALI WENTWORTH OUT OF 16-DAY CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION, HUSBAND GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS REVEALS HE TESTED POSITIVE

Another wrote: "Can you not caption this? There’s millions of people, aside from those that are losing loved ones and jobs, who are dealing with canceling and changing their weddings and the reality that they may never have the wedding they dreamed of.

The same follower called Foster "extremely insensitive" and encouraged her to "be better."

Foster clapped back, replying with, "No. It’s a wedding not a death everyone needs to relax.”

Among the commenters were a number of supporters as well.

“Thank you for providing comedic relief during such a stressful time," wrote a fan. "I am a 2020 bride who has had to postpone her wedding and I still think this is hilarious!”

Foster responded: "Oh good, so you’re a normal rational person."

“Gorgeous and hilarious! Please do NOT take this down!” another comment read.

"Trust me, I’m not taking this down," Foster wrote in response. "Anyone who wants to blame me for corona or for their wedding being postponed is just very very confused about how pandemics work."

Foster's sister, Sara, was also among her supporters.

"Influencers and celebrities posting tone deaf bikini shots all day long, but God forbid a comedian make a joke about her wedding and watch out," wrote Sara in the comment section.

Foster isn't the only celebrity to take some heat made for comments made during the coronavirus quarantine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner faced backlash for speaking about their living situations during the quarantine, while a slew of celebrities caught flack for joining in on a viral video by singing John Lennon's "Imagine."