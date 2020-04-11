Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner face backlash for tone-deaf comments about luxe life in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner grew up in the spotlight, but that doesn't mean the public wants to hear about the luxurious lives they lead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, joined Jenner for an Instagram Live chat on Friday, where the trio discussed how "blessed" they are for what they have while so many others quarantining at home may be struggling.

Speaking from their respective California mansions, Bieber and Baldwin were cuddled up together on a couch when the "Yummy" singer questioned Jenner about the home she's finally settled down in.

"How do you like your place that you got?" Bieber, 26, asked Jenner, 24.

"Oh my God it's literally my favorite place on the planet," Kendall replied with a smile. "I worked for so long to get it to the point it's at. I renovated it for like a year."

"How blessed are we? A lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation. They look at us and obviously we worked hard for where we're at so we can't feel bad for the things that we have but I think us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are crippling is important. We send our love and support to them," Bieber added.

"I think about it all the time," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star responded.

Although Bieber stressed that he's mindful of those in need amid the pandemic, fans watching at home were less impressed with the pop star's comments about their rich and famous lifestyles.

"I ran out of TP," one user chimed in.

"They live in f---ing mansions. Stop complaining," wrote another.

Another fan responded to the stars' lifestyles, adding, "Blessed up."

"Just remember God can always remind you," another fan commented.

Amid the backlash, the three began discussing how they were choosing to spend their time at home. Jenner admitted she's been trying "as much as I can" to stay away from computer screens. She added that she goes on "very safe walks" with her dogs while practicing social distancing and reading in her down time.

The trio then bonded over their shared love of tie-dying.

"How fun is tie-dying by the way?" Bieber said. "That's so fun. You just gave us some good stuff to do."

Bieber's tone-deaf comments come nearly two months after announcing he was donating a total of $29,000 to a children's charity foundation in China, where the novel coronavirus first began.

“Watching the news I couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends," Bieber previously said in a video posted on Instagram.

Bieber, Baldwin and Jenner are not the first celebrities to be attacked by fans for insensitive comments related to the coronavirus.

One of the first stars to come under fire was Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, who took to the company's Instagram account in March with a selfie hawking a $450 skirt and a $425 pair of sneakers.

"We’re in the middle of a world-wide pandemic, y’all really think anyone’s gonna buy an ugly a–s $450 skirt?” one user chastised the star.

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay, 34, also admitted wrongdoing after she openly refused to live in isolation. “I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs or MDR w my friends and not live it in complete isolation or fear. Simple as that. Call me ‘ignorant’ but I’m not gonna stop living!”

Shay was hit with a ton of backlash, resulting in the star returning home to California and vowing to take the virus more seriously.