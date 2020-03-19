Gal Gadot and other celebrities singing 'Imagine' sparks criticism online: 'People are losing their jobs'

Gal Gadot attempted to ease people's concerns over the coronavirus pandemic but instead seemed to irritate them more.

The "Wonder Woman" star, along with other celebrities including Kristen Wiig, James Marsden and Natalie Portman, posted a cover of John Lennon’s famous song “Imagine” on social media in an effort to inspire hope.

“We’re all in this together,” Gadot captioned the video. She said she recorded it on Day 6 of her home quarantine.

But Twitter users thought the song was "cringy" and out of touch with what people are going through around the world.

"To Gal Gadot and all the rich celebrities in that video with money, top insurance, and are out of touch to the struggle of everyday American during this time: The struggle is real people are losing their jobs and they don't need a Beatle song trying to make it better," commented a user.

"Listen, I love all of these people and I get it...but there is more important s--t going on right now. How about they all donate $1 for every view this video receives instead?" suggested another.

Another sarcastically said: “Honey, look at all the rich people singing Imagine. Everything will be alright now, even though we both lost our jobs. This was so much better than money and not cringy at all.”

Other people reacted with memes:

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci will take part in public service messages aimed at informing Americans about how to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

The White House said Wednesday it's joining with major media companies, digital platforms and the Ad Council to share “accurate and timely information directly to the American people” about social distancing, hygiene and mental health.

The announcements, known as PSAs, will direct people to coronavirus.gov, which is a centralized source of updated information on the crisis, according to a White House statement.

Media outlets are donating air time, with all content coordinated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.

