Erin Foster marries Simon Tikhman in New Year's Eve wedding: report

Erin Foster is a married woman.

The reality star and daughter of music producer David Foster married Simon Tikhman in a New Year's Eve ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., according to Entertainment Tonight.

Just days ago, Foster, 37, posted a photo to Instagram showing herself and Tikhman on their way to their wedding destination.

"On our way to Nashville to get married!" Foster wrote in the caption. "Only one of us is embracing the theme so far."

In the photo, Foster wears a cowboy hat, while Tikhman sports a black baseball cap, worn backward.

In November, Foster said that she was hoping her stepmother, "American Idol" runner-up Katherine McPhee, would perform at her wedding.

"So (McPhee) wrote me the other day, she was like, 'Is there anything that I can be doing to help you prepare?'" Foster said. "And I said, 'Yes. Vocal exercises. Prepare your voice because you will be performing.' She's like, 'OK.'"

Foster's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.