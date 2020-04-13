Ali Wentworth out of 16-day coronavirus isolation, husband George Stephanopoulos reveals he tested positive

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Just as Ali Wentworth revealed that she's emerged from her coronavirus self-isolation, her husband, George Stephanopoulos, revealed that he tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, Wentworth, 55, shared a video on Instagram of herself walking down the stairs in her home while her family clapped and played "Survivor" by Destiny's Child.

DEMI MOORE, BRUCE WILLIS HAVE A QUARANTINE-EDITION 'FAMILY BOOK CLUB'

"Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones," Wentworth wrote in the caption. "And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague. People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared."

The actress encouraged fans to take "each other's hands and move together united."

She continued: "We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts. (I know my daughters are screaming that this is so cringeworthy) Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes..."

CAREY HART ON WIFE PINK, SON'S 'INTENSE' BATTLES WITH CORONAVIRUS: 'THEY BOTH GOT EXTREMELY SICK'

Wentworth, however, wasn't the only one in the household to contract the virus, as Stephanopoulos, 59, revealed that he'd also tested positive.

Stephanopoulos revealed his diagnosis on "Good Morning America" on Monday, disclosing that he didn't experience any symptoms.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said. “I’m feeling great.”

The television host explained that he did experience back pain one evening and a "diminished sense of smell" several days later, but wasn't sure whether to attribute that to the novel virus.

Stephanopoulos previously discussed caring for his wife on "Good Morning America," explaining that he was careful to wear gloves and wipe down anything he touched after caring for Wentworth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Usually she takes care of us 24 hours a day and now we’re doing our best to take care of her," Stephanopoulos said at the time.