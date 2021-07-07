Eric Johnson pays tribute to Jessica Simpson on seventh wedding anniversary

Eric Johnson celebrated a "fiercely empowered" Jessica Simpson on their seventh wedding anniversary.

The former NFL player, 41, shared a handful of photos of their lavish affair with a sweet message to commemorate his special day with the 40-year-old singer.

DEMI LOVATO THANKS LIZZO AFTER SINGER CORRECTS PAPARAZZO WHO MISGENDERED STAR: ‘DEMI GOES BY THEY’

"Jessica, I love you," he captioned a carousel of photos Tuesday. "7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us. Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary! E."

BRITNEY SPEARS LOOKING FOR MARRIAGE, AWAITING PROPOSAL FROM Sam Asghari AMID CONSERVATORSHIP WOES: REPORT

The couple tied the knot on July 5, 2014.

Simpson’s mom Tina commented, "Happy Anniversary @jessicasimpson @ericjohnsonalrighhhht So thankful for the beautiful union of two of the most amazing, gorgeous, kind, empowering people who created the same beauty in 3 glorious children who light up my life everyday! I love you two!

The "Dukes of Hazzard" actress celebrated their sixth anniversary last year with a heartfelt post, calling Johnson her "perfect soulmate."

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE BLASTS BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP AFTER POP STAR TESTIFIES IN COURT: 'JUST NOT RIGHT'

Simpson and Johnson began dating in early 2010 and became engaged in November of that year. Their wedding plans were put off as they had children Maxwell, now 9, and Ace, now 8, shortly after they originally planned to say "I do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple later welcomed their third child, Birdie, who is now 2.

This story originally appeared in Page Six.