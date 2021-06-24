Justin Timberlake blasts Britney Spears' conservatorship after pop star testifies in court: 'Just not right'

Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was among the several celebrities rallying behind the pop star following statements she made at her conservatorship hearing on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old singer called her legal guardianship – overseen largely by her father Jamie Spears – "abusive" and said it left her "traumatized" after 13 years of not having access to her own money and making her own life decisions. She formally called for the court to end the ordeal .

Timberlake, 40, took to Twitter Wednesday night to express his thoughts and share support for the "Toxic" singer.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right," he began . "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

The star continued : "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Timberlake added that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, "send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time."

"We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live," he concluded.

The former NSYNC member's comments about Spears' right to do what she wants with her body comes after the pop star revealed she wants to have a baby but has been blocked from removing contraception.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said when asking Judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby."

The star said that she has an intrauterine device (IUD) – a long-term form of contraception – inside of her body to prevent her from becoming pregnant.

"I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby," Spears continued. "But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children."

The "Toxic" singer shares two sons – Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14 – with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline . She has been in a relationship with trainer Sam Asghari, who she's been dating since 2016.

According to Planned Parenthood , an IUD can work to prevent pregnancy for several years.

Spears and Asghari, 27, met in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song "Slumber Party." He supported his girlfriend by wearing a T-shirt reading "Free Britney" ahead of the hearing on Wednesday – a reference to the #FreeBritney movement that has called for the pop star to be released from her conservatorship.

