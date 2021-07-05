Britney Spears looking for marriage, awaiting proposal from love Sam Asghari amid conservatorship woes: report

Britney Spears wants to advance her relationship.

The pop star, 39, is reportedly longing for marriage and wants her boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari to pop the question, according to TMZ, which reported on Monday that the couple’s recent trip to Maui, unfortunately, didn’t include a proposal from the actor and trainer.

While the outlet cited sources who relayed that Spears and Asghasi have "talked about" getting engaged, the "Gimme More" singer has said in recent weeks and even went on court record to claim that her desire to marry and have a child is being blocked by those in charge of her conservatorship.

However, despite some in-house schism – her father, Jamie Spears, and her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, are calling bologna on those claims and maintain that the "Toxic" performer isn’t restricted by anyone.

Conservators do not have legal authority over a person’s love life or inherent desires to procreate and Jamie has even claimed in court filings that he has had no contact with Spears for lengthy periods of time as such personal matters are supposedly handled by Montgomery.

On Thursday, Judge Brenda Penny, who is overseeing the legal back-and-forth, shot down Spears' request to remove Jamie as a co-conservator from her case.

Shortly thereafter, Bessemer Trust Co. filed an ex parte request to be removed as Spears' co-conservator as the developments surrounding the media coverage and all-around finger-pointing within the conservatorship team have made the trust uneasy.

The judge agreed to consider the motion.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News on Friday, a hearing will take place on July 14 to address the matter.

In the documents, "changed circumstances" are cited as Bessemer's reasoning for wishing to be removed from the case.

In the docs filed asking to withdraw from the case, Bessemer said that Spears' bombshell testimony on June 23 made them reconsider.

"As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship," the docs state. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."

In her testimony, Spears asked the judge to terminate the conservatorship, which has seen her father oversee her estate, finances and everyday life since 2008. Bessemer was named as a co-conservator last year, but TMZ recently reported that the popstar's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham had yet to file paperwork solidifying Bessemer's position.

Among several other claims, Spears alleged that the conservatorship is "abusive" and left her "traumatized." She claimed that she was once locked in a small Beverly Hills rehab center and is blocked from removing contraception from her body.

