Demi Lovato thanks Lizzo after singer corrects paparazzo who misgendered star: 'Demi goes by they'

Lizzo recently corrected a paparazzo who misgendered pop star Demi Lovato.

Lizzo was caught by paparazzi who began to question her about a potential collaboration with Lovato. Lovato came out as non-binary earlier this year and identifies as they/them.

"Is that a message to Demi, should she reach out?" the person can be heard asking Lizzo in a video shared on Twitter.

"They," Lizzo corrected.

"Have [sic] her team contact [sic] your team?" the photographer continued.

"Their team," Lizzo said again. "Demi goes by they."

Lovato reportedly thanked Lizzo with a screenshot shared to their Instagram Stories on Thursday. "@lizzobeeating you f---ing queen I love you," Lovato wrote.

DEMI LOVATO EXPLAINS THE DECISION TO COME OUT AS NON-BINARY, BLAMES PATRIARCHY IN SHOW BUSINESS

The former Disney Channel star revealed they identify as non-binary in May.

"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," the singer said at the time. "With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them."

DEMI LOVATO SHARES POST CLAIMING GENDER REVEALS CONTRIBUTE TO TRANSPHOBIA, DRAWS MIXED REACTIONS

"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."

Lovato told Jane Fonda that they didn't come out as non-binary because they were trying to "make [themselves] smaller for the patriarchy."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy -- they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’" Lovato said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me] that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that."