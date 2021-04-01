Eric Church says Morgan Wallen's use of N-word was 'indefensible'

Eric Church wasn't pleased with Morgan Wallen when he found himself in yet another scandal.

The country up-and-comer has drawn public ire multiple times over the last few months for various reasons -- including partying without a face mask -- but none more than when he was caught using the n-word on video.

The ordeal resulted in Wallen's talent agency cutting ties, his music being pulled from some radio stations and being deemed ineligible for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards.

Now, Church, 43, has reacted to the "7 Summers" singer's use of the racial slur in an interview with Billboard.

ERIC CHURCH GRABS ATTENTION AT 2020 ACMS WITH 'STICK THAT IN YOUR COUNTRY SONG'

"That was indefensible. I was heartbroken when it happened," he said. "I think Morgan’s trying to work on that and on himself."

The musician added: "And I hope he does."

Additionally, the outlet reports that Church sent Wallen a note after the video leaked telling him he was praying for him and encouraging him to keep "hanging in there."

Wallen has cited Church as an influence of his sound in the past.

VINCE GILL SPEAKS OUT ON MORGAN WALLEN CONTROVERSY, SAYS COUNTRY ISN'T JUST FOR 'CONSERVATIVE' 'WHITE AMERICA'

Church isn't the only country music icon to speak out against the use of the slur. Vince Gill recently appeared on "CBS This Morning" and condemned the action.

"It was just sad and disappointing because I knew that everyone was going to massacre country music," he said. "White America, when they make the argument 'I hear it in rap music all the time'"

The solo country artist and sometimes member of the iconic rock band, the Eagles, wondered, "Have you not been paying attention to the last 300 or 400 years how that word has been used by the white community? It's derogatory, dismissive and hurtful. It doesn’t have a place."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite all of the fallout -- and an expected two-year career setback -- Wallen has seen his music soar in popularity since the scandal, with his recent album "Dangerous" top the Billboard 200 chart for a 10th week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Morgan has since released a lengthy apology video online.