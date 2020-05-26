Country singer Morgan Wallen apologizes after arrest outside Kid Rock's Nashville bar

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Country singer Morgan Wallen issued an apology on Twitter after he was arrested on Saturday and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The 27-year-old singer, known for hits like "Whiskey Glasses" and “Chasin' You,” was arrested after being kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville, Tenn. After the incident, Wallen took to Twitter to apologize for his behavior and to seemingly show that things are all good between him and Kid Rock.

“Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends,” Wallen wrote Sunday. “After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all.”

The following day, he shared a picture of himself standing next to Kid Rock, captioning the photo: “Fresh Out.” The snap is seemingly an effort to show that there’s no hard feelings between him and the “Cowboy” musician after the altercation.

According to The Tennessean, after Wallen was kicked out of the bar, he began getting into verbal fights with passersby on the streets, which officers watched. After reportedly refusing to walk away with his friends when given the opportunity by police, they determined Wallen was “a danger to himself and the public” and took him into custody.

The outlet reports that the former contestant on “The Voice” is scheduled to face misdemeanor charges in court in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.