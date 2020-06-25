Eric Church demands country music cover serious topics in ‘Stick That in Your Country Song’

Eric Church believes country music should dive deeper into more serious subject matter and is using his new single “Stick That in Your Country Song" to deliver his message.

On his track, the singer-songwriter urges fellow country artists to cover topics such as social injustice issues people are facing in cities like Detroit and Baltimore, veterans having a difficult time returning from war and teachers being underpaid.

"Stick that in your country song / take that one to number one / get the world singing along / stick that in your country song," Church sings in the song written by Jeffrey Steele and Davis Naish.

COUNTRY GROUP DIXIE CHICKS CHANGES NAME TO THE CHICKS

“Stick That in Your Country Song" is the first official song from Church’s upcoming untitled album, which is a follow-up to the 2018 album "Desperate Man."

In April, Church told The Associated Press that just before the pandemic, he, his band, and some writers went into the North Carolina mountains and wrote new music every day.

COACHELLA, STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVALS CANCELED FOR 2020 DUE TO ONGOING CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

"I don’t know if this is an album, if it’s two albums, if it’s three," the 43-year-old revealed. "I feel confident enough with the material that people will get to hear all of these songs at some point."

He also spoke about wanting to get back to performing at concerts but only when it's safe for the fans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When people come back, they have to feel that it’s OK to be there, that they can experience it the way they want to experience it," Church said. "They should be able to go up and throw their arms around the person next to them. They should not be scared about being three feet away and not six."