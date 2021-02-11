Morgan Wallen's N-word controversy prompts album collaborator Jason Isbell to donate profits to NAACP

Morgan Wallen's racial slur controversy has led fellow artist Jason Isbell to take a stand against injustice.

Isbell, who wrote the song "Cover Me Up" on Wallen's chart-topping album "Dangerous," said he plans to donate all of the profits he receives from the project to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

"So... A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks," Isbell tweeted on Wednesday.

Isbell's tweet was in response to an Associated Press report that explained Wallen's sales and streaming numbers rose after he was caught on camera using the N-word among a group of friends at his home in Nashville.

MORGAN WALLEN SPEAKS OUT AMID ONGOING N-WORD CONTROVERSY, SAYS HE WAS ON 72-HOUR BENDER

According to the report, "Dangerous: The Double Album" spent four weeks on Billboard's all-genre chart. Billboard reported that the album's streaming numbers increased by 3% while song downloads rose 67%.

The NAACP earlier this month offered to educate the 27-year-old country artist following the N-word controversy.

Wallen previously apologized for using the slur, and spoke out again this Wednesday on Instagram after being dropped by talent agency WME.

MORGAN WALLEN WILL LIKELY FACE TWO-YEAR CAREER 'SETBACK' AFTER 'LETHALLY STUPID' N-WORD VIDEO, EXPERT SAYS

"I'm long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident," he said in an apology video, adding that he took time to collect his thoughts and "seek some real guidance."

"The video you saw was me on hour 72 of a bender, and that's not something I'm proud of either," he admitted. "Obviously, the natural thing to do is to apologize further and continue to apologize because you got caught, and that's not what I wanted to do."

The Tennessee native continued: "I let so many people down who mean a lot to me, who have given so much to me, it's just not fair. I let my parents down and they're the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down and I'm not OK with that."

MORGAN WALLEN'S ALBUM SALES INCREASE AMID RACIAL SLUR CONTROVERSY

Wallen said he took time to apologize to the people in his life that he knew were personally hurt and engaged in "some very real and honest conversations" with leaders of various Black organizations.

"This week I heard firsthand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me," he continued. "And I know what I'm going through this week doesn't even compare to some of the trials I about from them. I came away from those discussions with a deep appreciation for them and a clearer understanding of the weight of my words."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wallen asked his fans not to defend him because he "was wrong" and now takes "ownership" of the problem.

"Our actions matter. Our words matter and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistake," the singer urged. "There's no reason to downplay what I did. It matters and please know I'm carefully choosing my next steps in repair."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wallen faced fierce backlash from the country music industry following the release of the video. He was deemed ineligible for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards and his music has been pulled from iHeartRadio stations while he was also suspended by his record label.