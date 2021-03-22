Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' tops charts for 10th week following racial slur scandal

It seems that his recent scandal isn't harming Morgan Wallen's career.

The 27-year-old country star's "Dangerous: The Double Album" is spending its 10th week atop the Billboard 200 chart, first finding itself in the spot during the week of Jan. 23.

According to the music publication, "Dangerous" is the first album to achieve such a feat since 1987 -- Whitney Houston's "Whitney" spent 11 weeks on top of the chart -- and it has earned the most weeks at number one since Drake spent 13 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart for his album "Views" in 2016.

Citing MRC data, the outlet reports that in the week ending on March 11, Wallen's album earned 69,000 equivalent album units in the U.S.

"Dangerous" is the only album to spend its first 10 weeks on top of the chart, as before "Whitney," only Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" had achieved such a feat, spending 13 weeks at number one.

Notably, Adele's "21" also earned 10 consecutive weeks in the coveted slot in 2012. In total, the album spent 24 non-consecutive weeks at number one.

Additionally, Wallen is only the fourth country artist to have an album spend so long at number one, with only Garth Brooks ("Ropin’ the Wind"), Billy Ray Cyrus ("Some Gave All") and Taylor Swift ("Fearless") all having done so as well -- though all three spent over 10 weeks total in the slot.

"Dangerous: The Double Album" was released on Jan. 8, 2021, less than a month before the artist was caught on video using the n-word.

Wallen was expected to face a multi-year career setback thanks to the scandal, which also saw him dropped by his talent agency and his music pulled from some radio stations and deemed ineligible for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards.

However, he's seen an increase in album sales since then.

The singer revealed in a video message that he was on a 72-hour bender when he used the n-word and that he's taken time to learn about his inappropriate use of the term.

