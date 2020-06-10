Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals canceled for 2020 due to ongoing coronavirus concerns

Popular music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been canceled for 2020.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs, Calif.

Kaiser and other health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

HARRY STYLES POSTPONES ALL NORTH AMERICAN CONCERT DATES TO 2021: 'CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL OUT ON THE ROAD'

The festivals were set to take place earlier in the year, but in March they were both postponed until October.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Kaiser said on Wednesday, per the Los Angeles Times. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

ICE CUBE ACCUSED SHARING ANTI-SEMITIC IMAGES ON TWITTER

Kaiser said that the decision was made in the interest of "the health of the community."

2020 will be the first year since 2000 without a Coachella festival. The festival was founded in 1999 and did not take place again until 2001, per the Times.

Coachella was set to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, while Stagecoach was to be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Goldenvoice did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report