The ending of 'Yellowstone' is a mystery, even to one of the show's stars Luke Grimes

The midseason finale of the hit show "Yellowstone," premiered on the first day of the new year, leaving fans guessing what is to come for the Dutton family. Even Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, does not know how it is going to end.

Grimes recently did an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," when the talk show host asked the actor if he knew how "Yellowstone" was going to end.

"I think some of the cast know the end," he told Fallon. "Some have been told, some haven’t."

Grimes added that he does not want to be told how the Dutton's story ends and likes that he gets to play the role not knowing the end of the family's story.

"I don’t think Taylor, who writes our show, wants me to know, either. I don’t know — it might affect the way you do something or play something. And it’s kind of fun to experience it this way, anyway. It’s sort of like life," Grimes explained.

Although Grimes does not know how the show will conclude, he did talk about the battles his character is facing coming up on the second half of season five.

"You know, I think that’s what we’re all kind of waiting to see. Can he come up and man up and do the things necessary to help the family keep the place or not? I think that’s what we’re all kind of watching to find out," Grimes said of his character.

The show is currently on its fifth season and there have not been any announcements made at this point as to how many seasons of "Yellowstone" there will be in total. The show is currently on hold until summer 2023, when the rest of the fifth season's episodes will be released.

Even though fans will have to wait a few months to see John Dutton and his family fight for their ranch, there are still lots of spinoff shows to watch in the meantime.

The first "Yellowstone" prequel "1883" starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill came out on Paramount+ in December 2021. A second spinoff show, "1923" starring Harrison Ford also came out on Paramount+, with the first episode being released on Dec. 18, 2022, and new episodes dropping every Sunday.

Also while on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Grimes talked about his country music endeavors. He recently secured a record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, released his single "No Horse to Ride" and is working on an album that is set to release in March.