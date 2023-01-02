Expand / Collapse search
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 return date revealed

'Yellowstone,' which stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, returns summer 2023

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
"Yellowstone" fans: the Duttons are set to return, but it won't be until later this year.

On Monday, Paramount Network revealed that the series starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton will be back with new episodes in summer 2023.

The network also released a short promo teaser featuring shots of the Dutton family. 

"Yellowstone" explores how John Dutton is handling life as the governor of Montana and the unexpected challenges that role brings to his ranching family. The hit series created by Taylor Sheridan has been airing since 2018.

'YELLOWSTONE' ACTOR NEAL MCDONOUGH REFLECTS ON BONDING WITH KEVIN COSTNER, HIS DEVOTION TO FAITH: 'GOD FIRST'

On Monday, Paramount Network revealed that the series starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton will be back with new episodes in summer 2023. (Paramount Network)

After the Costner-led "Yellowstone" became a smash hit, the Paramount+ streaming service ordered the series "1923," about the roots of the Dutton family. 

In February, the service also announced that the first prequel, "1883," will be back for a second season. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among its stars.

Cole Hauser is among Kevin Costner's co-stars in "Yellowstone."

Cole Hauser is among Kevin Costner's co-stars in "Yellowstone." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

The fifth season premiere of "Yellowstone" in November set a new record.

The Paramount Network show drew 12.1 million live-plus-same day viewers, marking the highest launch numbers the Western show has seen, according to fast national ratings from Nielsen.

The show is also the top scripted series of 2022. In addition to Costner, it stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report

Mariah Haas is a senior entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

