'Yellowstone' star Wes Bentley opens up about drug addiction, being most ‘hated’ character on hit show

"Yellowstone" actor Wes Bentley is opening up about his drug addiction and how it deeply impacted his career leading up to his role on the hit show.

In a New York Times interview, Bentley revealed he has major "regrets" about some of the choices he made on his way to stardom, including getting involved with drugs.

As the 21-year-old actor at the time portrayed Ricky Fitts in the 1999 film "American Beauty," -- Kevin Spacey’s pot-dealing neighbor -- Bentley confessed he started to spiral into his drug addiction amid the weeds of the entertainment industry.

"It was all vampires and underdeveloped young people," he explained to the media outlet.

After abusing drugs, including heroin, cocaine and excessive alcohol, Bentley was arrested in 2008.

He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and using a counterfeit $100 bill.

"The regrets are always going to be there," he remarked.

Bentley recounted the time he booked a gig on "Dolan’s Cadillac" and started to doubt the rest of his acting career.

"This is probably my last acting job… I’m going to be a drug dealer and a DJ," he told the media outlet.

The "American Horror Story" actor finally took matters into his own hands and added that a friend in the industry took him to "12-step meetings" to help with his addictions.

He overcame his challenges and has been sober since July 2009.

Bentley additionally opened up about being one of the most "hated" characters on the hit show "Yellowstone."

Bentley plays Jamie Dutton, the son of Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton, on the Paramount Network series.

He admitted it was not easy playing his role on the hit show.

"He’s incredibly sad," Bentley explained.

"I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humor, or drugs at one point, or trying to just ignore it and finding another way out of it. But you can’t do that when you’re trying to portray someone’s sadness. You have to let it be there. That’s been the hardest part of it all, and it’s weighed on my life a little bit."

One of the "Yellowstone" directors, Stephen Kay, praised Bentley’s work on the show.

"It’s remarkable, his ability to make you mad at Jamie, make you hate him and have him break your heart at the same time," Kay said to the New York Times.

Bentley noted that he prides himself on being able to leave any problems at the door once he is finished on set; however, this time around, it has been more challenging.

"Jamie’s sadness permeates my life, even though I’m not sad. I’m very lucky to have a great family and be where I’m at in life, but he’s always there behind me, clawing at that, especially when I’m shooting."

Bentley has played Jamie Dutton since "Yellowstone" debuted in 2018.