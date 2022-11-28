'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' releases grim trailer starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

Get ready for a new generation of Dutton family drama.

The Paramount+ trailer for "1923," the spinoff prequel of the hit show "Yellowstone," is finally out and fans are in for a wild ride.

The show, which is described in a press release as centering on "the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," is fronted by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who will play Cara and Jacob Dutton.

The new trailer reinforces "Yellowstone's" emphasis on family, with Harrison's character remarking, "You attack my family, it's gonna be the last thing you'll ever do."

Aligned with the gloom of the time period, Mirren's character is seen saying, "Greed will be the thing that kills us all."

A FIRST LOOK AT HARRISON FORD AND HELEN MIRREN IN 'YELLOWSTONE' PREQUEL '1923'

"Yellowstone.," which premiered in 2018, stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, the nephew to characters Jacob and Cara.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Mirren discussed how she carefully developed her character.

"One of the things I very strongly wanted was that she would speak with an Irish accent, not with an American accent. It’s always slightly annoyed me with Westerns that you have all these people speaking with modern American accents when in fact so many of them were fairly recent immigrants," she said.

Mirren got her wish. From the trailer, it is apparent she adopted an Irish accent for filming.

When speaking to Vanity Fair, Ford described his character Jacob as "the silverback."

"He’s responsible for that branch of the family. These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances," he added of Jacob and Cara.

The show will air on Dec. 18 on Paramount Network as well as Paramount+. Also starring are Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Aminah Nieves, Marley Shelton and Jerome Flynn.