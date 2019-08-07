Eminem's daughter Hailie Scott jokes she needs 'a year to recuperate' after attending Lollapalooza

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Scott, spent the weekend living it up at Lollapalooza.

The 23-year-old recently attended the annual Chicago music festival, which featured headliners Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and more. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a picture of herself in front of a fitting "Lolla" sign, while lounging in a red chair.

"Lolla, i love you but i’m feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again," she joked in the photo's caption.

Hailie Scott, whose full name is Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, was prominently featured in several of her father's songs, especially during "Mockingbird" and "Hailie's Song," among others, but is now breaking away from underneath her famous dad's shadow.

In recent months, Scott has amassed a large following on Instagram, rising to the status of an "influencer." Her account, which currently sits at 1.6 million followers, includes tons of selfies and professionally-shot photos, usually depicting her posing next to storefronts, crossing the street, or grabbing a drink at coffee shops.

Speaking to Daily Mail in 2018, Scott says her newfound fame has attracted many sponsorship opportunities, but she hasn't taken any offers just yet.

"People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don't have any [management]," she told the outlet at the time.

When asked if she's been offered any upscale photoshoot gigs, she said, "Not so much [by] magazines, but companies who work with them."

According to Evening Standard, Scott uses a fashion app, LIKETOKNOW.it, which allows her followers to purchase items she wears in each of her Instagram photos. Every time one of her followers buys clothing through the app, Scott reportedly ends up getting a portion of the profits.

Although Scott hasn't included her father in any of her posts, she says she's maintained a good relationship with her father. "Of course, we are very close," she told Daily Mail last year.