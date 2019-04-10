Eminem's daughter Hailie Scott, 23, shows off fit physique in bikini snaps

Hailie Scott is enjoying her Hawaii vacation.

Over the past few weeks, the 23-year-old daughter of Eminem has been sharing photos from her sun-soaked tropical trip. Scott recently stirred headlines on Wednesday over a series of pictures, which featured the social media star posing in a black two-piece near a waterfall.

"Sorry TLC but i’ve been chasing waterfalls," Scott — referring to TLC's 1995 hit "Waterfalls" — captioned the March 29 pictures.

She continued: "Second picture is proof i got in and third is the reality shot once i saw some type of fish in there that looked like baby sharks."

Last summer, Scott opened up about her close relationship with her famous father, telling the Daily Mail that she sees her rapper dad often and he’s very supportive of her.

“Of course, we are very close,” Scott told the outlet at the time.

Scott is Eminem’s only biological daughter from his ex-wife Kim Mathers to whom he was married twice before breaking up in 2006. The "Kamikaze" rapper has mentioned Scott in a number of his song including “Mockingbird” and “Castle.”