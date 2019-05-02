Justin Bieber slams Eminem for 'dissing new rappers'

Sorry Eminem, Justin Bieber doesn’t like that you’re “dissing new rappers.”

Justin Bieber slammed Eminem for hating on the new generation of rappers and said the “Bad Influence” singer just “doesn’t understand.” Bieber gave his thoughts on Eminem in a post on his Instagram Stories.

“I JUST LIKE EMS FLOW BUT DON’T LIKE THAT HE’S DISSING NEW RAPPERS,” Bieber wrote Wednesday. “I LIKE THE NEW GENERATION OF RAP. HE JUST DOESN’T UNDERSTAND IT.”

Bieber didn’t go into detail on what he was referencing, but Eminem has been known to call out rappers such as Drake, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Tyler the Creator and Machine Gun Kelly.

Eminem even mentioned Bieber in his 11-minute freestyle “Kick Off” he released last December.

“Justin Bieber in a Catholic school / Selling dust and reefer when your back is to him,” he raps.

In his 2018 album “Kamikaze,” Eminem held nothing back and attacked a plethora of notable figures, from rappers to President Trump. In the song “Fall” off his 2018 album “Kamikaze,” Eminem called Tyler the Creator “f----t.”

“Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f—t, b---h,” Eminem raps in the song. “It’s not just ’cause you lack attention / It’s ’cause you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious / If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.”

In the track “Killshot,” Eminem takes aim at Machine Gun Kelly, who earlier released the song “Rap Devil” dissing the “Love the Way You Lie” singer.

“You sound like a b---h, b---h,” Eminem raps in the first line. He later raps, “You ain’t never made a list next to no Biggy, no Jay, next to Taylor Swift and that Iggy ho, you about to really blow.”

