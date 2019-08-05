Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Music
Published

Lollapalooza festival-goer dies for second straight year

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 5Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for August 5 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Officials say a Lollapalooza festival-goer has died for the second year in a row.

Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, says the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She says the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.

The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park.

Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.