Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski sports two-piece, cuddles up to Sebastian Bear-McClard at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

The 28-year-old model-actress wore a custom all-white outfit from her clothing line, Inamorata, to the soiree in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ratajkowski's look consisted of a simple bandeau top paired with a floor-length skirt.

The star took to Instagram to show off her ensemble in three separate posts.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Inside the venue, Ratajkowski cuddled up to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The pair, who wed in 2018, took a moment to pose for the cameras.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage via Getty Images)

Also in attendance at the star-studded Vanity Fair event were Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara.

Both actresses wore similar dazzling, strapless gowns.

For Alba, 38, the Honest Company founder hit the gray carpet in a glistening golden full-length gown by Versace.

Meanwhile, Vergara, 47, rocked a Dolce & Gabbana piece that dripped in platinum-looking sequins and metallic accents.