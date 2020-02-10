Emily Ratajkowski sports two-piece, cuddles up to Sebastian Bear-McClard at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

The 28-year-old model-actress wore a custom all-white outfit from her clothing line, Inamorata, to the soiree in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ratajkowski's look consisted of a simple bandeau top paired with a floor-length skirt.

The star took to Instagram to show off her ensemble in three separate posts.

Inside the venue, Ratajkowski cuddled up to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The pair, who wed in 2018, took a moment to pose for the cameras.

Also in attendance at the star-studded Vanity Fair event were Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara.

Both actresses wore similar dazzling, strapless gowns.

For Alba, 38, the Honest Company founder hit the gray carpet in a glistening golden full-length gown by Versace.

Meanwhile, Vergara, 47, rocked a Dolce & Gabbana piece that dripped in platinum-looking sequins and metallic accents.