Emily Ratajkowski sports two-piece, cuddles up to Sebastian Bear-McClard at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.
The 28-year-old model-actress wore a custom all-white outfit from her clothing line, Inamorata, to the soiree in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ratajkowski's look consisted of a simple bandeau top paired with a floor-length skirt.
The star took to Instagram to show off her ensemble in three separate posts.
Inside the venue, Ratajkowski cuddled up to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The pair, who wed in 2018, took a moment to pose for the cameras.
Also in attendance at the star-studded Vanity Fair event were Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara.
Both actresses wore similar dazzling, strapless gowns.
For Alba, 38, the Honest Company founder hit the gray carpet in a glistening golden full-length gown by Versace.
Meanwhile, Vergara, 47, rocked a Dolce & Gabbana piece that dripped in platinum-looking sequins and metallic accents.