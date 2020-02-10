Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba's outfits shine at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Following the big 2020 Oscars ceremony comes the big celebration at any number of the post-show after-parties.

The Academy Awards brought numerous bold looks and statement-making dresses to the fold and from one glamorous event to the next, the Vanity Fair after-party at the famed Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. didn’t disappoint when it came to stunning celebrity attires.

Jessica Alba and Sofia Vergara arrived at the swanky shindig donning similar sets of strapless gowns that both shimmered in their own right.

For Alba, 38, the “Sin City” actress hit the gray carpet in a glistening golden full-length gown by Versace that she paired with a matching clutch while her brunette locks hung loosely over one shoulder.

The Honest Company founder will likely dance the night away with her “LA’s Finest” series costar Gabrielle Union, who also arrived at the party donning a white floral print dress, which she matched with husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who sported a similar jacket to Union.

For Vergara’s part, the “Modern Family” star could do no wrong the second she emerged at Vanity Fair. Vergara, 47, also arrived at the party donning a strapless gown that emphasized her curvy features. The Dolce & Gabbana look dripped in bedazzled platinum-looking sequins and metallic accents.

The “Hot Pursuit” actress shared a set of throwback images to her Instagram on Sunday with a look back at some of her most iconic Vanity Fair party looks.

“#tb @vanityfair Oscar partyy looks💃🏻💃🏻🎉🍾,” she captioned the impressive collection of snaps.