Emily Ratajkowski says the bombshell model you see in magazines is 'not who I really am'

Emily Ratajkowski wants the world to know there's more to her than the dolled-up version so many see in magazine spreads and Instagram feeds.

The 28-year-old model, who is perpetually praised for her rock hard abs and flawless figure, opened up about how she navigates a public platform while aiming to keep her personal life private.

In a new interview with British GQ, Ratajkowski confessed there's much more to her than just good looks.

"I think as you get older, as a woman especially, you develop a sense of self that helps. But figuring out who you are, what you want to do and what you want to give to the world is something that usually people get to do in the privacy of their twenties -- that process was not private for me," she told the outlet.

Still, Ratajkowski said it's "ok" she's spent her twenties in the limelight. Despite gracing covers and landing global modeling campaigns, the model has learned how to separates work from personal matters.

"I feel really good about the fact that everything I've ever put out has been highly curated. What you see online is not my whole life," she revealed.

"I think that sometimes people think they know everything about me. 'Oh, we know all about your dog...' or 'We see your husband...' But that's not really who I am. It's a magazine or it's an editorial, you know?"

The Inamorata founder went on to share that she's "proud" that she's protected herself being while "privately figuring out who the f**k I am."

In addition to modeling and designing her swimwear line, Ratajkowski says she's currently keeping busy in quarantine by writing a book of essays.

"I have probably ten. But I'm trying to perfect them; that's one of the main things I've been doing," she shared. "For me, it's been the one benefit of corona that's been interesting. I had planned to take until mid-April to edit these essays. I have 160 pages, all in draft."

Ratajkowski described her work as "a memoir, but with added political thinking."

Politics is one area that Ratajkowski has spoken up about thanks to her public platform. A vocal Bernie Sanders supporter, the model admitted she was heartbroken when he suspended his 2020 campaign for presidency.

"I feel so hopeless and devastated and powerless. #BernieIsOurHope #BernieDropOut," she tweeted.