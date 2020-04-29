Emily Ratajkowski says she’s going through ‘an emotional and mental battle’ while in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Emily Ratajkowski admitted that some days are tougher than others while in isolation.

The 28-year-old, who is currently staying at her Los Angeles home, recently told Vogue’s “A Zoom of One’s Own” series that her quarantine experience has been difficult at times.

“For me, it’s more of an emotional and mental battle of keeping my spirits up and staying busy,” the model explained.

Ratajkowski shared that staying closely connected with loved ones virtually has been essential in uplifting her spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. For the star, that means a lot of Zoom calls.

“I actually had to put together a master schedule today,” she said. “I was really overwhelmed by the amount of calls.”

But there are other ways Ratajkowski is keeping busy. The Inamorata founder told the outlet she’s focusing her efforts on social justice.

“I’m planning on doing a lot more in the social justice space because that’s so important right now,” she explained. “But also, because Bernie [Sanders] dropped out, I also need some sort of hope… and advocating for people who don’t have advocates in these situations feels good.”

But for those still trying to come up with a daily routine, Ratajkowski said something as simple as styling your hair each morning makes a huge difference.

“A tip to staying sane is showering and brushing your hair,” she said. “Seriously, just do it. Maybe even put lotion on. You’ll be amazed at how much little rituals of self-care can help lift your mood.

“Something to remember is - no rules,” she continued. “If one night you can’t fall asleep, fine. If one afternoon you can’t seem to stay awake, fine. Listen to your body and stop pressuring yourself. Please.”

