Celebrities react to Bernie Sanders suspending his 2020 campaign

After Bernie Sanders announced he is officially suspending his campaign to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, many of his celebrity supporters and detractors took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The senator, at one point the front-runner for the nomination, announced the decision during an all-staff conference call Wednesday morning.

The news came as a shock to a lot of Hollywood celebrities, many of whom continued to support him while others had been calling on him to drop out so that the country can rally around the last remaining Democratic 2020 hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, who previously campaigned for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, was among the first to take to Twitter to thank Sanders and give his condolences to his supporters.

“Thank you for fighting for everyone Senator Sanders 🏳️‍🌈💗 @BernieSanders To all of his supporters, thank you for caring & fighting and I know how hard this day is for you. I hope we can all come together & defeat Trump," he wrote.

Alyssa Milano, who previously called on Bernie to drop out, struck a much more respectful tone following his announcement.

".@BernieSanders, You’ve forever changed the party & made us reflect upon all the ways we need to do more & be better. Your efforts will be reflected in every advocate and activist for generations to come and will inspire policy that will make the world a better place. Thank you," she wrote.

Model Emily Ratajkowski, who publicly supported Sanders, wrote: "I feel so hopeless and devastated and powerless. #BernieIsOurHope #BernieDropOut."

Actress Lauren Lapkus responded to the news with a series of heart emojis.

"Thanks Bernie," comedian and podcaster Jon Gabrus wrote.