Emily Ratajkowski poses in thong bikini as she models her swimwear line's new collection

Emily Ratajkowski is showcasing the latest designs for her brand Inamorata.

On Wednesday, the star took to Instagram to advertise the newest mesh collection from her line -- and left little to the imagination.

In the short video clip, Ratajkowski is seen striking a few poses before doing a final twirl as she rocks a plunging brown bikini top, which featured straps tied around her stomach, along with an orange-colored thong bottom. She completed her look with a sheer cover-up.

"All new @inamoratawoman available now," Ratajkowski simply captioned the snap.

This isn't the first time Ratajkowski has modeled one of her collections. The 28-year-old previously stripped down, wearing nothing but pink biker shorts and black thigh-high boots while posing topless to announce her company Inamorata's new BODY collection.

Ratajkowski launched Inamorata -- which includes a mix of lingerie, swimsuit and bodywear pieces -- last year.

“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach. I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York?” she told Vogue in February 2019 of her label's first lookbook, which featured Ratajkowski -- wearing a bra and underwear -- posing in a bodega in Brooklyn.

“Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee," she explained.