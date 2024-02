Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Awards season fashion continued to wow on the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet Saturday night.

Emily Blunt wore a bright red Louis Vuiton gown, with a plunging halter neckline that went all the way down to her waist.

She accessorized the look with a stunning gold and diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co., according to People. She also sported sizable diamond earrings and a pair of gold cuffs on her wrists.

Anne Hathaway wore a vivid blue Atelier Versace gown, with another plunging neckline, cinched in at the waist with a built-in belt.

Blunt and Hathaway reunited on stage with their "The Devil Wears Prada" co-star Meryl Streep to present best male actor in a comedy series.

During their speech, they incorporated some of the movie’s most memorable lines, and many fans online noted that Hathaway’s dress wasn’t just blue, it was "cerulean," a reference to Streep’s iconic speech in the film.

The cast of "Modern Family" also reunited onstage, with Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen appearing as style standouts.

Vergara wore a bold red strapless dress with a glittering skirt, while Bowen opted for a black, ruffled gown with portions of the dress appearing see through over her legs.

Margot Robbie went abstract for her latest "Barbie" inspired look, wearing an Elena Fishman black mini dress with a large pink sash draped over her shoulder and flowing off her hip down to the floor

Selena Gomez wore a white shimmering gown, made by Atelier Versace, that practically glistened on the red carpet.

Reese Witherspoon wore a Haute Couture Elie Saab gown in red, with a structured bodice.

Her pal Jennifer Aniston wore a slinky, silver gown by Celine, with a thigh high slit. Aniston also showed off a new haircut, and updated version of her famous "Rachel" cut from "Friends.

Emma Stone also wore silver by Louis Vuitton, with hints of blue and purple in a feathery, crystal design swirling across the dress.

"Beef" star Ali Wong wore a the most scene-stealing look of the night, with a chandelier-esque gown that took up much of the carpet.

Once inside, she opted to streamline and remove the large portion of the dress for the show and her eventual win for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series.