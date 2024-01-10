Emily Blunt and John Krasinski spark internet frenzy as fans analyze red carpet conversation

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are widely known as one of Hollywood's power couples, but judging from a recent red carpet interaction, some fans are speculating that there may be trouble in paradise.

At Sunday night's Golden Globes, Blunt and Krasinski posed for photos together ahead of the awards ceremony. In a video that has picked up a lot of attention, they are seen speaking to each other. Their conversation is not audible, but after trying to read their lips, many are convinced that Krasinski brought up the topic of divorce.

The couple stood together, smiling with their arms around each other, when Krasinski leaned in slightly and made a comment to Blunt.

"I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce," a comment read on the video, which was shared to TikTok.

Another person asked, "Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious…"

"Oh no he really did say that," one person lamented, also posting a broken heart emoji.

Other viewers, however, feel the comment could be a joke between the couple.

"He said divorce," one person insisted. "But perhaps that’s their brand of humor/flirting."

Some thought they were talking about the weather. Others heard her say that it was chilly as they were posing for photos outside, and the theory there is that he replied with "I can't wait to get indoors."

A few people believe that another possibility is that he told his wife he could not wait for the awards, and another is that he said, "I can't wait to get through this."



Reps for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

If Blunt and Krasinski were to split, it would come as quite a shock to many. Considered one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, the two have been together for over 15 years.

They began dating in 2008, with their first date being a pizza dinner at Krasinski's apartment. In August 2009, he proposed, and in July 2010, they were married. The ceremony took place in Italy at George Clooney's Lake Como estate – Krasinkski later told Elle that Clooney offered the home as a venue several times before they agreed to use it.

Their first child, a daughter they named Hazel, was born in 2014. In 2016, another daughter, Violet, was born.

In 2022, Krasinkski said in an interview with Parade, "I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her. On a daily basis, but certainly … career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do. I look forward to the next day cause I know it'll be better than the one before."