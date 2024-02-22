Expand / Collapse search
Emma Stone says anxiety is 'a very selfish condition'

Oscar-nominated 'Poor Things' stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Emma Stone walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Video

Emma Stone walks the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Emma Stone, nominee for best actress in "Poor Things" walked the red carpet at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Anxiety is a "selfish condition," actress Emma Stone noted while talking about her character in the Oscar-nominated film "Poor Things."

Stone, 35, portrayed Bella Baxter in the film – who seems to have no shame regarding anyone's opinion of her.

"I think that’s why I was so crazy about her," Stone told Variety. "It’s the idea of not living with that self-judgment or shame, as you say, or the social contracts that you make as a child growing up."

"And part of the nature of anxiety is that you’re always watching yourself," she continued. "In some ways – this is horrible to say – it’s a very selfish condition to have. Not to insult other people with anxiety – I still have it – but it’s because you’re thinking about yourself a lot. You’re thinking about, 'What’s going to happen to me? What have I said? What have I done?'"

Emma Stone on the red carpet

Emma Stone opened up about how anxiety is mostly a "selfish condition." (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"Whereas Bella’s way of approaching the world, it’s just about experience. It’s just about how she feels about things."

"Poor Things" premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and hit U.S. theaters on Dec. 8. Stone explained the character was nothing like she'd ever played before, while accepting one of the top awards at the Golden Globes.

Emma Stone smiles with her Golden Globe

Emma Stone won the Golden Globe for best actress in January. (Getty Images)

"I think it was removing life experiences more than tapping into life experiences," Stone said in the press room about drawing inspiration from her own life.

"She was a character unlike anything I'd ever played or read or seen before," she continued. "It was about unlearning things more than tapping into things from my past, which was really beautiful and very freeing."

Emma Stone wears black at Critics Choice Awards

Emma Stone stars in "Poor Things" and has been nominated for a best actress Oscar. (Getty Images)

"Poor Things" received 11 Oscars nominations – including Stone for best actress in a leading role. The film is also nominated for best picture and best adapted screenplay, among others.

"Eleven nominations for ‘Poor Things’ feels like a surreal dream," Stone said via ABC. "I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories."

