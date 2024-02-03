Sofia Vergara says she's 'open to having fun' after divorce: 'I don’t need a husband, I want one'

Sofia Vergara opened up about dating again after her divorce from her ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

The 51-year-old actress, who split from the 47-year-old actor last year after seven years of marriage, shared an update on her love life during a recent interview with the Daily Mail.

When the "Griselda" star was asked if she was on any dating apps, Vergara replied, ""No, I wish!"

"I’m bad with technology, so I’m sure I would click on the wrong ones. I’m open to having fun and meeting people," Vergara said.

"It’s only been six months," she noted, referring to her July 2023 breakup with Manganiello.

SOFIA VERGARA REBOUNDS FROM JOE MANGANIELLO WITH BEVERLY HILLS SURGEON

The Colombia native continued, "It’s weird, because I’ve now lived longer in the United States than I lived in my country. But I’m still very Latin. I workout to Latin music. In my car, it’s Latin music. My friends — my close friends — are either my cousins or the ones I met at kindergarten."

"So now I need a husband!’" Vergara added before she clarified, "No, I don’t need a husband, I want one."

"It doesn’t even have to be a husband," she continued. "A partner."

Last week, Vergara candidly shared that she and Manganiello's split stemmed from their disagreement about wanting children.

During her interview with the Daily Mail, Vergara further elaborated on the circumstances that led to their separation.

"Joe was four years younger than me, and he’d never had kids," noted Vergara, who is mother to son Manolo, 32, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

She continued, "He decided he wanted kids and I didn’t want them. It was like: 'Imagine, when this child would be ten years old, I’ll be 60-something. That’s a grandma!'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Vergara emphasized that there was "no animosity" between herself and Manganiello, explaining that they simply had different family goals.

"I know the sacrifices you need to make to be a good mother," she said. "You have to be present. And my career is important to me. I cannot disappear. A lot of people rely on me."

Though she does not want to become a mother again, Vergara told the Daily Mail that she is looking forward to being a grandmother.

"I’m 51, my son is 32," Vergara said. "I’m ready to play with my grandson and then when I’m done it’s: ‘OK, take it. It’s yours!’"

Last July, Vergara and Manganiello announced their split in a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the two wrote to Page Six at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former couple met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which Vergara attended with her then-fiance Nick Loeb. Manganiello and Vergara began dating after her engagement to Loeb ended and they went on to tie the knot in November 2015.

The "Magic Mike" star filed for divorce from the Colombia native on July 19, two days after the split was announced. Vegara responded to her estranged husband's divorce filing requesting the court uphold the couple's premarital agreement in documents filed on July 26 and obtained by Fox News Digital. Per the documents, Vergara and Mangniello's date of separation was listed as July 2.

Both Vergara and Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the past few months, Vergara has been spotted out on dates with Beverly Hills-based orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.