Published

Elvis Presley was notorious for his temper: Priscilla Presley

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married for 6 years before divorcing

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Priscilla Presley opened up about her relationship with music icon Elvis Presley during an interview published Wednesday by People magazine.

Priscilla, 76, revealed her marriage to Elvis had its challenges, including his temper.

"If he saw somebody he didn't like on the TV, he'd get his gun out and blow it up," Priscilla told the outlet. "Then he would tell his daddy to go get another TV."

The "Dallas" star also had a hard time dealing with the amount of female attention the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll received.

Elvis Presley shows off his wife Princilla's three-carat diamond wedding ring on their wedding day in Las Vegas.

"Women gravitated to him, so I would be nervous when he had to go places alone," Priscilla told People magazine. "I would even go with him to get his teeth cleaned! I always had an eye on him because everyone in the world was after him."

Beyond going with him to get his teeth cleaned, Priscilla took care of Elvis. 

"I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him," she revealed. "I loved taking care of Elvis very much. I loved tending to him. I loved feeding him. We would baby talk, because you have to have your own language when you have that many people around. It was a good life. It was different, but it was ours."

Priscilla and Elvis would divorce in 1973 after being married for six years. The couple had one daughter together, Lisa Marie Presley.

Elvis passed away in 1977 after suffering a heart attack. He was 42 years old at the time of his death.

